A college student from Atlanta has died after an incident in South Carolina.

Furman University confirmed the death of sophomore Caroline Smith on its social media accounts on Saturday. While the university doesn't go into detail about how the student died it does confirm that it happened in Hilton Head. The note also contains words of consolation from the university's president, Elizabeth Davis.

"As a close and caring community, such a loss impacts all of us, and we are reminded how fragile life can be," she said. "It is important that we console one another in our grief and seek help if we need it."

According to the university, Smith was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and had a brother who also attends Furman.

Davis said counselors and a chaplain would be available following the announcement. She added that memorial services were being planned for Greenville and Atlanta but hadn't yet been announced.

"Please take a moment to remember the life of Caroline and her time as a member of our community," Davis said. "May you find peace and comfort during this difficult time."