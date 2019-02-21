The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its tests found THC in some of the food taken from Sandtown Middle School after more than two dozen students were hospitalized on Valentine's Day.

Twenty-eight students were taken to the hospital after eating “heart-shaped lollipops” and “rice krispy treats” on Feb. 14. They appeared “disoriented, hallucinating with watery, red eyes and frantically crying off and on,” according to a report from the Fulton County School Police Department. Other symptoms were stomach pains, headache and dizziness.

Fulton County Schools submitted the candy to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing. On Thursday, the GBI said its crime lab found the presence of THC in a food item that had the appearance of cereal.

"The GBI Crime Lab continues to make the complete analysis of all items related to this incident a priority," the GBI said in a statement.

THC is the "main psychoactive ingredient" in cannabis, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.

Students returned to class for the first time since the incident on Wednesday. The school system had previously said that given the suspicions and the resulting conversation in the community about edibles – or food/candy containing drugs – it is preparing a campaign that educates students on the dangers of taking or eating foods that come from an unknown source.

RELATED: 28 Sandtown Middle School students hospitalized: What we know

RELATED: 28 students hospitalized after eating candy, falling ill on Valentine's Day