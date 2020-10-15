Georgia College student starts political society group for non-partisan students

Senior Michael Haug co-founded the Georgia College Political Society to encourage students with different views to have constructive and effective debates

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia College student started a non-partisan political society.

Senior business major Michael Haug co-founded the Georgia College Political Society to create a space where students who do not identify with one political party can still be involved in politics.

"All of the student organizations that we had were really just that partisan swing/slant you know, young democratic socialists, young dems, college republicans. There wasn't really a place for someone who didn't fit anywhere neatly into a bubble," Haug said.

He led the society's first debate over Zoom with representatives from Georgia College's political student groups.

"Tons of agreement. Tons of consensus, which was really surprising, lovely to see. I thought they made great arguments and the best thing about it was that it was extremely civil. Everybody was there in good faith, and it was just lovely to model how adults have a political conversation, especially one that is as controversial and touchy as criminal justice reform in the United States right now," Haug said.

The political society became an official registered student group in Spring and now has 38 members.

Haug hopes it grows and encourages young people to be politically aware.

"We all have a moral obligation, I believe, to do our part to make sure that the politics in our country is well thought out by people with poise and that we endorse and sponsor leaders, not demigods," he said.

They're hosting four events this month — two discussion panels and two debates over Zoom.

There's an electoral college debate on Oct. 22 and another on the 29, discussing the presidential election.