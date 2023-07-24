Georgia to receive $2.3M in federal funds to clean up lead in drinking water at schools, daycares

This year, a study gave Georgia an "F" grade for protecting water quality in schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday it's funding $58 million to clean up lead in drinking water at schools. A large portion of that money is coming to Georgia as many kids in metro Atlanta head back to school next week.

This year, a study gave Georgia an "F" grade for protecting water quality in schools.

Bruno Pigott, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water, said the goal of the money is to keep children in Georgia safe.

“Lead is a very serious problem, especially for children. Learning and development is so important at this age," Pigott said.

Georgia will receive $2.3 million in funding over two years through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN).

“The money from this grant program will, for the first time ever, be used not only to test for lead in schools but it will also be used to remove the sources of lead in schools and child care centers," Pigott said.

The money also provides schools with the tools to keep lead in check.

“It will also allow schools and child care centers to provide filters if they need be, and other things that can reduce lead exposure for children," Pigott said.

The EPA reports lead can lead to developmental and cognitive damage in children.

“We know and the science is clear, that there is no real safe level of lead and that it has an effect on children's ability to learn and grow and develop," Pigott said.

The EPA also released guidance to help local water utility companies identify where lead may exist.