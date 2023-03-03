Georgia graduates are one degree hotter with "record breaking" number of diplomas earned

According to the University System of Georgia, 74,446 degrees were rewarded to Georgia college graduates last year.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you wore a cap and gown and received a college diploma in 2022, you have something else to celebrate. The University System of Georgia (USG) says their college graduates broke a record.

They awarded 74,446 degrees in 2022. That's up 2.1% from 2021, making it the highest ever in the peach state.

In February, USG launched a career planning tool to help students with career guidance, salary range, and deciding on potential degrees. Lara Norris at Peach County High School says they offer career planning to help students before they go to college.

"We have several different pathway classes here for the students to choose. Whether that be technical computer pathways, or audio video, or automotive, the health care pathways. So, a lot of different things they can see if they're interested in to see if they want to pursue that after high school," Norris said.

In 2011, the USG joined the Complete College America program. An organization aimed at increasing college completion rates. Since joining, the number of degrees given in Georgia has increased by 36%.

Monserrat Tejedea Munoz is a senior at Peach County High School. She has participated in the school pathways program and other school programs to see what kind of career she is interested in.

"That's where I got my big interest in health care to be either an anesthesiologist or an orthodontist or dentist," Munoz said.

With help from Norris, she can achieve her career plans. The first-generation college student hopes to follow in her sister's footsteps and attend Georgia Southern. She told 13WMAZ she also has her eyes on Mercer University too.

Norris says the services USG offers are helpful.

"We also encourage our students to use GAFutures which helps them look at career exploration and also look at scholarships and also what college might be the best fit for them," Norris said.

Another tool the USG provides is the Georgia Degree Pay resource which allows students to see the college academic success rate, cost, and affordability of the 26 public colleges and universities.

Munoz says these resources will help her and her classmates get to the next step.

"My parents are immigrants so I am a first-generation student so it really opens doors to go to college and hearing that a lot of people are going to college it's really nice because it opens many opportunities and doors," she said.