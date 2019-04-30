An arrest warrant has been issued for a juvenile who allegedly fired pellets at a group of elementary students.

According to the DeKalb County School District, the suspect is facing nine counts of aggravated assault.

On April 25, the DeKalb County Schools Police Department and other law enforcement officers were called to Wynbrooke Elementary after 10 children who were playing outside were injured.

Nine of the children were rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital and have since been released.

Last week, officials said they secured a search warrant for a home, where they found a pellet gun they believe was involved in the incident.

One kindergartner, Kai Johnson, was hit in the back.

"He said he was playing, just what normal kids do, and he said all of sudden he felt like he got hit in the back and he hit the floor,” his dad, Kevin Johnson, told 11Alive.

11Alive also talked to a 5th grader who recounted the scary moment.

"I remember seeing our teachers running down the hallway and seeing police officers running down the hallways and seeing them through the windows coming in and an ambulance," student Caleb Smith said. "And seeing those little carts that people lay on when they're injured."

Parents rushed to Wynbrooke concerned for children.

"I'm so sad right now that we are not safe in our neighborhoods and our kids are not safe in our school," parent Dina Gaskin said tearfully.

The investigation remains ongoing.

