Georgia Lieutenant Governor creates committee to promote HBCU growth in the state

The goal is to look at how the state can help Georgia's 10 historically Black colleges and universities grow.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan put together a senate study committee to boost Georgia's historically Black colleges and universities.

"I want to make sure that our public universities that are HBCUs are well positions also to be able to really create new industry and new economic opportunities for people who are outside of our metro areas," Halpern said.

"What we know is that there are big opportunities to be had with making sure that the talent that is coming out of our HBCUs is discovered and utilized. How do we make sure those graduates in their own communities have opportunities, and how do we make sure that the schools are best positioned to do the work that they need to do in our ever-evolving career field choices? It's a good time to just sit down and better understand where are the success and where are the challenges, and what can we do as a state to do more and promote and support our institutions," Halpern said.

They also want to identify challenges and help get their graduates into high-demand industries. Fort Valley State University's President Dr. Paul Jones says it's an exciting opportunity.

"We know the role we play, but can that role be expanded in terms of the impact that we can make on families in Georgia? So, I think this is a great opportunity for this committee. Oftentimes they put us all in one category and while that is... you know there is a label associated with it, but we are more than that label; and we have an opportunity I think to continue to support where this state is going, especially as we think about the growth of Georgia and the role that our intuitions have played and can play as we move forward, particularly from an economic development perspective," Jones said.

Marquis Keel just wrapped up his junior year at Fort Valley State University. He says it's good they'll be getting more attention and help.

"It really could get more people to come to schools like this. It's usually the population for these schools don't really be as high as a bunch of schools like Georgia. I believe schools like this could really help a lot of people, especially people like myself that come from small cities and people from Fort Valley and stuff. This really is a good school and it just needs a little boost to get it more into the public eye because really the only school people know about in HBCUs are like Morehouse and Spelman they rarely ever bring up Fort Valley or Albany State, but these schools have been here for the longest and they never really get brought up," Keel said.

"I think there is just great excitement all around to see this level of focus at the state level. We're very eager to see the outcome of these results. We are looking forward to some meaningful engagement and hopefully some great recommendations that will come forward to support the institutions in Georgia." Jones said.

"I'm just glad we got a committee that will help try to get HBCUs like Fort Valley and Albany in better light and in better hands," Keel said.

"The economic impact on our state from these HBCUs is enormous. It's estimated to be 1.3 billion in economic impact; and so making sure that these schools remain healthy and competitive and that we are promoting the growth of them is critical to the success of not just those students, but the communities in which they sit," Halpern said.

Halpern says they are still working out the "topic areas they want to cover."

Halpern also said she and four other state senators will make up the committee, but they plan to include all of Georgia's HBCUs presidents, too.

They should have three to four meetings before December. They might even visit some of Georgia's HBCU campuses.