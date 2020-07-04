ATLANTA — No Milestones or other state tests will be administered this year, the Georgia Department of Education confirmed on Tuesday, announcing it had received federal approval to waive testing.

The department said in a release it had applied for the waiver after the U.S. Department of Education invited states to request them on March 20.

“It became clear as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed that there was no realistic path to offering state assessments this year – and, frankly, that testing is not what students, parents, and educators should be focused on at this time,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

Milestones, EOGs, EOCs, GAA 2.0 and GKIDS are among the state tests now canceled.

Additionally, according to the federal notice of approval any "school that is identified for comprehensive or targeted support and improvement or additional targeted support and improvement in the 2019-2020 school year will maintain that identification status in the 2020-2021 school year and continue to receive supports and interventions consistent with the school’s support and improvement plan in the 2020-2021 school year."

The department is also directing school districts to review a range of waivers the state Board of Education has approved. Guidance has also been issued on assessing final grades.

