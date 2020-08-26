Georgia State University sets records for enrollment and size of freshman class

Classes began Monday with more than 54,000 students enrolled this semester, compared to last year's record of about 53,000.

ATLANTA — Georgia State University set new records for the largest enrollment and freshman class size in the school’s history.

While university president Mark Becker expressed concern about the size of freshman enrollment due to the Covid-19 pandemic during an Atlanta Business Chronicle panel discussion in late July, the incoming freshman class at the Atlanta campus includes more than 5,200 students and is the largest, most qualified and most diverse group of freshmen in Georgia State’s history.

Last year’s freshman class consisted of more than 4,600 students, setting the previous record.