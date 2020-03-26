ATLANTA — Georgia pre-K programs in schools are closing until April 24 due to coronavirus.

According to a news release, the Georgia Department of Early Care (DECAL) and Learning announced Thursday that Georgia's pre-school classes in public schools and private programs are to remain closed.

This follows Gov. Brian Kemp's Thursday announcement that he is extending his order for school closings across the state to April 24.

The release says students can return to pre-school classes on Monday, April 27.

"DECAL will continue to make Georgia’s pre-K payments as scheduled. If a child care program has enrolled Georgia’s pre-K children who need care, then pre-K funds can be utilized to pay for their care during the 6 and a half hour instructional day,” DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said in the release.

Teachers should not be required to return to work, but continue to receive salary, according to the release.

"However, programs are not required to pay salary for spring break if this is conflicting with their salary policy," Jacobs said.

Some child care programs are still open. Families searching for child care can visit www.qualityrated.org.

