The governor announced full-time teachers would receive money to help supply their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies.

The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with special needs and recruit teachers into rural areas to gain experience in the classroom.

"The purpose of this grant is to enhance classroom materials, address learning loss, mitigate the spread of contagions, and benefit the education of our students," Kemp said.

Any moment now we’ll hear from Governor Kemp about a new round of funding for schools through the GEER program. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/8yF9bjML49 — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) July 29, 2022

The announcement took place at Ola High School in Henry County. During his remarks, the governor said the decision to give this money directly to teachers stemmed from previous conversations with superintendents, principals and other school leaders across the state.