GRAY, Ga. — On Monday morning, students at Gray Elementary School became living parts of history at their living wax museum.

Since February, kids in Candace Page's gifted class have learned about famous historical figures and then they got the chance to be them.

"I had seen things online of other schools doing wax museums and I thought it'd be an awesome experience for them," said Page.

44 of Page's students lined Gray Elementary's halls dressed as a famous personality of their choice.

Other students and family members got to walk through and hear from figures like Audrey Hepburn and Joan of Arc.

The museum was a unique way to get students comfortable with public speaking. Students had to memorize a 30-second speech and create their own backdrop for their presentations.

"They like knowing information. They like researching information but they have a hard time speaking in front of people," said Page. "I wanted them to have a chance to practice their speaking skills and that's what they're doing today."

