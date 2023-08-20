Georgia State's College of Law introduces course about Rick Ross

This will be the College of Law's fourth installment of its "Legal Life of..." course. It's being offered to students for the fall 2023 academic year.

ATLANTA — Georgia State University law students now have an opportunity to study the legal life of multi-platinum recording artist and founder of Maybach Music Group Rick Ross.

Students opting to take this course will study the contracts and legal transactions that helped shape Ross' career and apply those principles to real-world scenarios. They will also hear input from the lawyers who brought these legalities to life, a release from GSU stated.

Additionally, students will learn foundational legal concepts as well as risk and crisis management with a focus on today's entertainment industry.

The legal life course was created by GSU Professor of Practice and the College of Law's Director of the Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative Mo Ivory.

“When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership," Ivory said.

Since Ross' 2006 debut "Port of Miami," the Fayetteville resident has charted on the Billboard 200 list multiple times and invested in real estate. According to the news release, he also became the owner of 25 Wingstop restaurants as well as several Checkers and Rally's restaurants. Ross is also the CEO of the well-known Rick Ross Car and Bike Show and Boss Up conference in addition to his partnerships in the cannabis industry and Sovereign Brands.

“As a lover of rap music, hip-hop culture and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” Ivory said.

This will be the College of Law's fourth installment of its "Legal Life of..." course, following the college's installments on Real Housewife Kandi Burruss, Atlanta rap legend Ludacris and TV Host Steve Harvey.