CUMMING, Ga. — Sharon Elementary School is celebrated its Green Ribbon School status on October 31 with Hallogreen.

The elementary school put their own green twist on the spooky celebration holding a recycled monster contest, one bag of trash challenge, and a trick or treat book exchange.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized Sharon for its sustainability efforts in August. The elementary school was the only school in Forsyth County to receive the award, and one of 45 schools to be recognized across the country.

Sharon Elementary received the award from the Department of Education earlier this month. Green team leader and instructional coach, Jessica Wutz, said the celebration has been in the works since they found out they were going to be recognized.

"We realize not every child and family participates in the traditional Halloween activities, and this was a way to have fun with all of the students while celebrating something that we have worked so hard for," says Wutz.

In order to be recognized as a Green Ribbon School, the school had to submit examples of environmental programs. Some of the initiatives at the elementary school that were submitted for the award include an outdoor education classroom, environmentally beneficial plants rooted throughout the campus, Walk-To-School Days to help prevent air pollution, and the use of environmentally green cleaning products. The school received $5,000 as apart of the recognition, and staff said they are planning even bigger and better initiatives for the future.

"One thing we're working towards is replacing cafeteria supplies with compostable and non-toxic trays, straws and to-go boxes. We would also love to have solar panels one day on the building," says Wutz.

In the weeks leading up to Hallogreen, teachers also collected costumes to be donated to the Place at Forsyth.

