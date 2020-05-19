MACON, Ga. — Schools across Central Georgia continue to find new ways to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020.

And while they couldn't have a typical graduation ceremony, the staff at Matilda Hartley Elementary School decided to throw a drive-thru graduation.

All 59 of the school's former 5th graders got to drive in front of their school to get their diploma and a gift bag from their favorite teachers.

According to Principal Carmalita Dillard, school staff were especially excited to see their students off before they head to middle school.

"Every teacher has touched the lives of these students through kindergarten," says Dillard. "Seeing them face to face is so different from seeing them online and doing the virtual experience so we're just happy to blow kisses at them and wave at them."

Teachers got to wave signs and show their tiger pride while congratulating students on everything they've accomplished in elementary school.

"We had to be creative and innovative to figure out a creative way to get the kids over," says Dillard. "We just could not let the year and the opportunity pass to celebrate them."

Congratulations to Hartley Elementary School and the entire Class of 2020!

