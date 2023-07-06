Henry County high school band performs overseas in France

Band members even got to meet with one of the last living members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Henry County students are 4,000 miles from home on the experience of a lifetime: performing in Normandy, France.

The Dutchtown High School Marching Band was selected to represent Georgia and the United States in a D-Day veterans memorial event.

The band's director said they have gotten rave reviews from different towns they have performed in and have visited some of the most significant historic World War II sites.

Band members even got to meet with one of the last living members of the Tuskegee Airmen, Daniel Keel.