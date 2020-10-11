High school graduation rates again rise in Georgia

The state Department of Education said Tuesday that 83.8% of seniors graduated on time in the spring.

ATLANTA — Georgia is again hitting a new peak in high school graduation rates.

The state Department of Education said Tuesday that 83.8% of seniors graduated on time in the spring. That’s up from 82% in 2019 and the highest level recorded since Georgia began calculating according to current method.

The state says that part of the increase came from counting students with cognitive disabilities as graduating on time even if they take more than four years.

Statewide, 93% of Asian and Pacific Islander students graduated on time, as did 87% of white students, 86% of multiracial students, 81% of Black students and 78% of Hispanic students.

11Alive News reached out for statements from districts across the metro.

Clayton County:

“The report released today exhibits an amazing accomplishment by our high schools as we experience continued improvement in our four-year cohort graduation rate,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent/CEO of Schools. “We are so proud of the members from the Class of 2020, their teachers, school administrators, and all the support personnel who made this possible.”

Cobb County:

"No matter the challenges this year, our teachers and principals have helped a record number of Cobb students reach the graduation stage. The highest graduation rate in District history is evidence of our One Team’s commitment to student success, even during a school year when our students, staff, and communities were faced with every possible obstacle,” said Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

DeKalb County:

“We want to commend the school administration and faculty as we recognize that this type outstanding growth takes hard work and dedication,” said Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. “We congratulate these schools and their communities for this outstanding accomplishment!”

Fulton County:

“I applaud the Class of 2020 for reaching this important milestone,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. “Reaching the district’s highest graduation rate culminates four years of hard work for this class. In addition, they completed their final semester of high school during a pandemic, which shows that our students, schools, and staff can achieve strong outcomes even amid adversity.”