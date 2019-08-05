MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — With the school year ending in less than a month, teachers at a private school in Milledgeville found out they'll be losing their jobs, but parents are stepping in to help.

On Tuesday morning, also National Teacher Day, Sinclair Christian Academy's board members told teachers the school will be closing. On top of them losing their jobs, the teachers may also not be paid for the rest of their contracts.

"He just said to the people as they were walking out how sad he was that this was happening," said parent Laurel Tucker.

Laurel's son, Aden, is a first grader at SCA, and on Tuesday, he came home from school with a letter.

"The board has decided not to reopen Sinclair Academy for the next school year," Laurel said.

Tucker and other parents heard the news earlier in the day, but instead of just figuring out what comes next for their kids, they decided to try and help the teachers too.

"Almost immediately we thought about the teachers and how can they financially move past this and some other parents, and I decided we really need to do a GoFundMe account to try and get some financial support," Laurel said.

The GoFundMe, entitled 'Hoodwinked on Teacher Appreciation Day,' is going straight to the teachers, and parent Stacy Harris says they deserve it.

"The fact that these teachers aren't getting paid, it just hurts my heart, because they're so passionate about what they do and it shows," said Harris. "They go above and beyond."

Harris says she and the other parents will continue to help.

"I'm just here to advocate for these amazing women and men who come to work every day just for the love of these kids and the love of Christ," Harris said.

Leadership at both the school and Sinclair Baptist Church say they have no comment at this time. The school has around 90 students enrolled, and the last day of school for students is May 24.

Click here for the link to the GoFundMe page for the teachers.