The tragedy in Uvalde may be an opportunity to adjust already robust plans.

HOUSTON, Texas — Making sure potential failures never happen here is what Houston area school districts are trying to do in the wake of the Uvalde massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"Well, first off, my heart mourns for that community,” said new Klein ISD Police Chief Marlon Runnels Thursday morning during a pinning ceremony.

He said no specific changes are anticipated as a result of last week’s tragedy.

But reviewing what might help enhance what the district said is an already robust safety plan.

"We try to train, train, train so we are very prepared and ready for a terrible situation like that should they occur in our community," said Runnels.

Klein ISD often helps other districts and law enforcement agencies prepare for active shooter events like in a training scenario we observed.

School officials consider it crucial to be ready for the real thing.

"It was heart-wrenching to see what occurred,” said Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House, II, during a news conference Wednesday with local pastors helping to ensure a safe end to the school year.

House said this summer may include reassessments and security updates as needed depending on what we learn from Uvalde.

"People need to know that we are moving forward with the necessary training," he said. "You know, we’re taking a close look at how we supply our officers as well."

"To make sure they have what they need in case of a major incident.”

That's something that most districts try to prepare for but never want to see.

"It gives me a good feeling that our guys are ready if evil comes knocking on our door,” said Chief Runnels.

School has ended in many districts in the area and HISD's year wraps up next Tuesday.