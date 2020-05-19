HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County’s School Nutrition Program is offering free meals to children through the summer.

According to a release from the school district, children ages 18 and under can get a free meal through July 29.

Kids can pick up a meal in the car rider or bus lane at four locations – Northside High, Huntington Middle, Matt Arthur Elementary, and Tucker Elementary.

“We are fortunate to be able to serve our community during this difficult time. Our plan, at this point, is to continue serving meals through the summer, so that families benefit from this opportunity to receive meals for children,” Meredith Potter, Director of School Nutrition, said in the release.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the program will provide two breakfasts and two lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The release says there will also be seven mobile routes, which will take scheduled routes through Houston County neighborhoods.

It’s all to serve children who are unable to access one of the school sites.

Here are the school addresses and phone numbers:

• Huntington Middle – 206 Wellborn Road, Warner Robins; 478-542-2240

• Northside High – 926 Green Street, Warner Robins; 478-929-7858

• Matt Arthur Elementary – 2500 Highway 127, Kathleen; 478-988-6170

• Tucker Elementary – 1300 Tucker Road, Perry; 478-988-6278.

Contact summer feeding coordinator Sybrennia James at 478-322-3308, extension 10990 for more information.

