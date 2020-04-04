HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students who go to school in Houston County can check out a Chromebook if they do not have a device at home.

A news release from the Houston County School District says students that do not have a device at home to participate in digital learning have the opportunity to pick up a Chromebook.

"Our goal is to ensure that every one of our families has access to technology and the internet to participate in digital learning," Deputy Superintendent Cindy Flesher said in the release.

Teachers in the school district will start teaching online classes on April 6 using the digital learning platform Google Classroom.

Students can interact with teachers and complete tests and assignments on Google Classroom using any device that can access internet.

The release says kids can connect to the platform using a cell phone, iPod, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation, or desktop and Mac computers.

If a family does not have access to devices like those, they can check out a Chromebook to use while schools are closed.

Families with K-5 elementary children can pick one up on April 6 or 7.

According to the release, high school and middle school students have already received Chromebooks.

"By making Chromebooks available for those without a device and sharing information about the options available for free internet service, we are hopeful that all of our K-12 students will participate in the digital classrooms with their teachers and classmates," Flesher said.

Any family with secondary students who missed their school's pick up day can also stop by to get a device on April 6 or 7.

The release says there is a limited supply, so the district can only distribute one Chromebook per family.

There are four distribution locations. Families can drive through the bus lane at each location and stay in the car to pick up a Chromebook.

The district says it is all about maintaining safe social distancing.

Here are the pick up dates and locations:

Monday, April 6

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. - C.B. Watson Primary School

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Thomson Middle School

Tuesday, April 7

8:00 -10:00 a.m. – Feagin Mill Middle School

12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Langston Road Elementary School

Here are the addresses for the four distribution sites:

C.B. Watson Primary – 61 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

Thomson Middle – 301 Thomson Road, Centerville, GA

Feagin Mill Middle – 1200 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, GA

Langston Road Elementary – 315 Langston Road, Perry, GA.

