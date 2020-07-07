Houston County Schools offer in-person classes, distance learning for 2020-2021

Folks can choose in-school instruction or distance learning though Houston Virtual for their kids.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District is offering two learning options for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the district’s website, folks can choose in-school instruction or distance learning though Houston Virtual.

It’s all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We strive to meet the academic, social-emotional, and health needs of all students, with a goal to provide a quality education which serves the diverse learning needs of our students and families,” the website says.

For the in-person instruction option, students can return to campus with “enhanced health and safety protocols.”

The school district says they will go over these precautions with students:

coordination with local health officials

increased hygiene and sanitation protocols

enforcing social distancing where practicable

encouraging face coverings or masks for students and staff

utilizing directional hallways where possible

limiting parent and visitor access to the office area only

keeping students with their cohort as much as possible, to include recess and lunch

avoiding large gatherings, such as assemblies.

People that want their child to return to in-person instruction do not have to take any action.

Those who want their child to use the Houston Virtual program must fill out the online registration on the Houston Virtual web page by July 13 or complete it at their child’s school.

Elementary school students will be able to enroll in distance learning with a teacher Monday through Friday using Google Classroom.

Middle and High school students will be able to participate in distance learning with Odysseyware.

“All students will have an assigned teacher to offer additional teaching support in certain subject areas,” the website says.

To learn more about the program’s requirement, visit the Houston Virtual website.

