HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — "It's very important that we get accurate counts in October and March of each year so that we are receiving the funds that we are entitled to from the state," Houston County Superintendent Mark Scott said.

He aims to make decisions around the Governor's budget cuts that will affect their students, staff, and taxpayers the least.

"Our FY20 budget was approximately $295 million, and about $200 million of that money came from the state, and the governor has instructed us to prepare for a 14 percent cut in those revenues," Scott said.

That would mean a $28 million cut.

Recently, Scott got word that Kemp wants to trim an 11 percent cut, meaning Houston would lose $22 million instead.

"There's not many times when you say you're thankful for an 11 percent cut but we're certainly thankful to have 11 percent verses 14 percent because that's a $6 million swing for us," Scott said.

Scott is working with the board on a tentative budget plan that doesn't include raising millage rates, furloughing employees, or shortening the school year.

"Typically on a budget, we're replacing equipment and vehicles and buses those kinds of things. All of those capital purchases we will not do, those large purchases we will cutback on that," Scott said.

He says the school board's worked hard to save for a rainy day and can use some of the $44 million in their fund balance to get through the state's economic setback.

"I think this is a great opportunity for us to take care of the school district and at the same time be respectful of taxpayers and the difficult time that they're going through, so there is no consideration for increasing taxes with regard to our millage rate or increasing our millage rate," Scott said.

Scott says their fund balance six years ago was at $20 million and it's grown to $44 million since then.

