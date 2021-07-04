'They don't want to lose these special moments:' Houston County Schools host prom during pandemic

District leaders felt it was safe enough to hold 5 different proms on Saturday night with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Last year, high school seniors missed out on their prom because of the pandemic.

Houston County Schools didn't want their students to lose that life long memory this year, even if it that means doing it a bit differently.

Erica Abram is helping her daughter Reina get ready for the Warner Robins High School prom this Saturday.

"I find it funny, the sign of the times that her dress, when she bought it, actually came with a mask. So I thought, 'Okay this is where we're at now'," Erica Abram said.

The prom experience was one Reina Abram wasn't sure she was going to get.

"My first initial reaction was shock and worry and then people started talking about the measures they're going to put in place and I started feeling more comfortable with the idea," Reina Abram said.

Houston County Schools Assistant Superintendent Chris Brown says it was important for their students to have prom, even if the pandemic makes it a bit different.

"The dance floor will be cordoned off, and so in some cases, depending on the school, when you arrive you're assigned to a specific location or a wristband that you will have that denotes where on the dance floor you can be, so that will help with any contact tracing concerns that may come up. We'll know who's been in that area," Brown said.

The district is hosting five proms on Saturday night. They're enforcing masks and social distancing from other groups.

"I'm going to wear two masks because I don't want to risk it, especially since I'm in theater cause I don't want to risk other people by me not being careful. I'm going with a really small group and I'm going to stay with that group the entire time," Reina Abram said.

Erica Abram believes her daughter will follow the rules so she can have the prom memories that will last a lifetime.

"They don't want to lose these special moments, so they've been doing really well just all around," Erica Abram said.

Veterans, Northside and Warner Robins High Schools are hosting their prom in their gymnasiums. They limited ticket sales based on their gym's capacity.

The Agriculture Center is big enough for Perry High and Houston County High's prom to not have a ticket limit.

Prom is open to their distance learning students as well, and students are allowed to bring dates who attend another school.