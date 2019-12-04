HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Board of Education's transportation department will host a job fair for bus drivers Saturday morning.

A news release says registration will start at 8:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 9. No end time was specified.

Attendees should expect job information, interviews, brig a driver's license, and apply online on the board of education's website before the job fair. Both full-time and part-time opportunity's are available.

The job fair will be held at 311 Bear Country Blvd., Warner Robins, Ga. Paid, on-site training will be $12.50 per hour and full-time pay starts at $15.56 per hour.

Click here to visit the Houston County Board of Education website. To apply, applicants should hover over the community tab and select the employment page.