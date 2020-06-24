How Bibb Schools manage laptop returns from remote learning

The district received 70 percent back of the 3,000 laptops that were given out to students for remote learning. The other 30 percent are in use for summer school.

MACON, Ga. — It was just a few months ago when parents and students lined up to pick up and sign off on a laptop from their school to use for remote learning.

They went through a similar process recently to give them back to the district, making sure they were returned in the same condition.

"We've been using it every single day since school started on e-learning. The laptop is working in peak condition," Howard Middle School Student Jorden Orange said.

His aunt Chantia Daniels helped him pick up a laptop for remote learning.

"The process was pretty easy. We just had to wait in line. Of course, there were other parents and families checking out equipment. We signed the form to return and we were able to get the equipment, so it was seamlessly pretty good," Daniels said.

Director of Technology Services Rose Powell says students and parents had to sign a computer loan agreement form to check out devices.

"That agreement states that they will follow polices that they will not share passwords, all of the normal digital citizenship rules and regulations, and also that they would be responsible for any negligent damages. Negligent damages meaning that could've been prevented," Powell said.

They gave out around 3,000 laptops and had a similar process for parents and students to return them after the semester.

"We've received about 70 percent of those devices back. We still have about 30 percent out that weren't returned in the three weeks that we asked parents to return those devices. Some of those are due to high school summer school," Powell said.

Jorden Orange says he made sure to keep his in good shape, so he'll be able to receive another one for the upcoming school year.

"Technology makes learning much easier than just pencil and paper," Orange said.

Powell says only a couple of laptops were damaged, but they worked with the families to have them fixed.

Students who don't return their devices won't be able to receive a new one next school year.

The board approved bonds that will cover new devices to go towards their initiative to provide a device for every student.

