MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools has a hotline where students and parents can report bullying. But does it actually work?

"My child's only been in school for a month," Nichole George said. "The first day there was bullying, and she's in special education."

George says she's worried her daughter's school isn't doing enough to stop bullying.

"I talked to a teacher about it, nothing was done. Then two more times a little girl did the same thing where she kicked her, and she fell to the ground," George said.

George is not alone.

Many people have commented on our Facebook page with concerns about bullying in schools.

Bibb County Schools District Chief of Staff Keith Simmons explains what happens after a complaint is made.

"We rely on the school to take on that situation and investigate it based on the information that's provided," Simmons said. "One commonality is determining whether or not this incident involves bullying."

He says they judge an act of bullying based on power imbalance, unwanted aggressive behavior and repeated actions.

Some complaints don't fall under those guidelines.

"We're finding that we're having to deal with a lot more as it relates to what is perceived as bullying or what is perceived as a dislike that's grown over time," Simmons said.

He says the Bibb County School District is working to bring more awareness to the problem.

Signs are posted all over schools, encouraging students to report any acts of bullying.

"I probably can't do justice in regards to expressing how serious we take bullying. In many ways, it's a matter of safety and security for our staff," Simmons said.

Simmons says the biggest way to help investigations is for students to report any bullying they see.

The district urges students to call 478-779-3711 to report bullying.

