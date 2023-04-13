Mental Health Monday: Dealing with back-to-school anxieties

Whether you're the parent dropping your kid off, or the eager student ready to learn, you may have some back-to-school jitters.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — With summer out and class back in session, the pressure may be there to perform well in the classroom, and for many students, anxiety may be front and center even on the first day of school.

The first day of school can be difficult for the parent or child.

"I'm going to have to make new friends and have new teachers," says Kyajah Nelson.

Nelson is also getting ready to embark on a new journey.

"Now I'm in high school," says Nelson.

"When we encounter something we don't know, there is this heightened sense of alertness and awareness," says licensed therapist Gloria Cisse.

Cisse says the fear of the unknown can frighten many. It's essential for kids and parents to be mindful of their emotions and identify how they're feeling. Often our anxiety overloads us, and we become our worst enemy, but knowing how we feel so we can take action can help win the battle against stress.

"It'll get easier when you get comfortable when you see who's in your classroom and where you'll sit," says Cisse.

Cisse says with the number of mass shootings we've seen in the country, many people have lost the sense of psychological safety we've had in public spaces. That includes schools.

"What we have to start thinking about is how can I prepare myself and my children to go in that environment every day," says Cisse.

Under the "Safe School Act," schools now have annual drills for responding to campus shooters involving teachers and students. It's an effort to keep schools safer, so parents' minds can be at ease.