'His father passed away': Veteran more than just a mentor for this Houston County student

With the school year here, parents may consider how their little one can stay motivated until next summer.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — For Houston County middle schooler Joshua Sea, it wasn't his mom or any other person that wanted him to get a mentor. It was himself.

His mom Miriam Smith was all in for that.

"His father passed away. He just missed the older role model," says Smith.

Through trips to The Georgia Aquarium and The World of Coke, Joshua's big brother through, Big Brother Big Sister of the Heart of Georgia, has been there with him in special moments, even through his educational journey.

It's something his mom noticed.

"His attitude toward school (and) his grades have improved," says Smith.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia reports 91 percent of Houston County students in the organization maintained or improved academic performance or grades, While 37 percent had increased. 66% improved their educational expectation since they started the program.

"We want to show them that school is a really great place to be and it's a gateway to having a great future when they become an adult," explained Betsy Fitzgerald, President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia.

Fitzgerald, president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia, says the positive role models help show that off. In rising 7th grader In Joshua's case, he believes his mentor motivated his educational path.

"I wasn't planning on going to college. I was thinking about dropping out," says Joshua.

Now he wants to go to college and dreams of being a Marine -- coincidentally, his big brother is a veteran.

If you want to be a mentor or a mentee, check out Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia's website.