School of the Week: Hutchings College and Career Academy expands graphic design program

Some instructors traveled out west to train on the state of the art equipment that they now have right here in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Hutchings College and Career Academy just expanded a program at the school-- which gets students ready for a higher paying jobs straight out of high school.

"I can't even describe it honestly man. It just impacted me so much and changed who I am as a person," senior Marty Price said.

Price didn't know a topic he would learn more about during high school would turn into a passion.

"Honestly I started graphics during Covid so the first year I didn't know I was going to have a passion for this but that second year," he said.

Tina Thames is the work base coordinator for graphic design at the school. She says the graphics industry has so many possibilities.

"You go to New York and see the big bill boards. It's everywhere now. People are putting up signs everywhere they're becoming more elaborate," she said.

The graphics program recently got an upgrade with new machines. They give students the ability to make a wide range of new graphics.

"We can print up to 4 inches of any type of material brick, steel metal, wood, whatever," Thames said.

The machines aren't the only new addition to the school. .

"They get a graphic design certificate, they get a wide format printing one, then they get a business certificate that basically says they know how to operate a shop," Thames said.

For students like Price, it gives them a head start toward a possible career.

"I want to go to college get a business degree and open up my own print shop one day," he said.