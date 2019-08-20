MACON, Ga. — The school year is officially in full swing, and kids across Central Georgia are going to need some extra help.

That is why United Way of Central Georgia is kicking off its fifth annual Read United initiative, and it is looking for volunteers.

The program enlists volunteers to help improve reading levels for students in kindergarten through third grade in Houston and Bibb County.

"Some people may have the misconception that you have to be a teacher or that you have to have a special skill to do this," volunteer Denise Williams said. "If you can read and you love children and you want to give back, it's an ideal thing."

According to United Way, kids who are not reading proficiently by the third grade are four times less likely to graduate.

Last year, Read United volunteers tutored over 700 students. Of those students, 89 percent went on to pass the Georgia Milestones test on the first try.

"It's not taking a lot of your time," Williams said. "It takes a village, and helping the children read is a part of that village."

United Way hosts its first volunteer training session August 26 until the 27th.

To volunteer with the Read United initiative, visit United Way's website or call (478) 754-4732.

