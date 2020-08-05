JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County High School seniors will have to wait a little longer than they planned to walk across the stage for graduation.

But on Thursday, the school held a cap and gown parade for the Class of 2020.

Seniors and their families picked up their graduation attire following the senior parade, where they received cheers from faculty and staff.

It's a tradition for seniors to do a "grad walk" where they return to their old elementary schools, but the school decided to honor the graduates with a parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Principal Kristen Jones says they want to shower love on all their seniors during this time.

"Life is all about what you make of the situation, so we've got to make the best of the situation," Jones said. "So that's what we're trying to do. We want the kids to know we love them, we've got their backs, and we're just super proud of them."

Jones County celebrated more than 100 seniors Thursday afternoon.

The school also posted portraits of every graduate along two streets leading to the high school.

