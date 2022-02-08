Jones County parents sending kids back to school

As Central Georgia continues into the new school year, parents are capturing every moment of their child's first day back.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia students continue to return to the classrooms. Now, Jones County students are taking their turn.

13WMAZ visited Dames Ferry Elementary School in Gray.

Dames is certified for STEM courses by the Georgia Department of Education.

Parents pulled into the campus driveway to drop off their little ones, took some photos for their first day back, while others walked their kids inside the school.

Parents like Kimberly Pittman says after dealing with social distancing the last two years, she's excited to see her son's school getting a little closer to normal.

"Having recess again and having lunch and the schools are supposed to run fairly normal." Kimberly said. "So, I'm excited for the opportunities that we haven't gotten in the last couple years."

This year the school's theme is "Great minds grow here". It focuses on their new STEM course focused on agriculture.