The nonprofit, Bike Walk Macon, is the leading organization in Macon to help people have more access to biking and walking resources, as well as developing policies to help people who can’t drive or prefer walking and biking around town.

“We are leading the movement in Macon-Bibb County to make our streets more walkable and bikeable, both for transportation and for recreation for everybody in Macon-Bibb County,” said executive director Rachel Hollar.

The organization provides many resources for education, advocacy work and free community events to help others discover the benefits of biking and walking in Macon.

“We host a lot of events that are free and open to people of all ages, all backgrounds, all writing levels, that invite people to come out and just get comfortable biking and walking on our streets,” Hollar said.

The organization hosts two big events called Open Streets Macon and Macon Bike Party.

Open Streets Macon is an event that happens once a year where streets are shut down and people participate in activities to promote more biking and walking in Macon.

Macon Bike Party happens once every month and people in the community come together to wear costumes and bike throughout Macon.

“We’re trying to focus on those events that get people excited and get people motivated, but use this momentum to really create some change in our community,” Hollar said.

Bike Walk Macon has added several new bike racks, bike repair stands, and bike share stations downtown to help people achieve a safe bicycle experience.

The organization has also created a policy called the Complete Streets Policy, which is meant to help people from all backgrounds and transportation types be considered and represented when roads are being constructed and repaved in Macon.

“Whether you’re walking, biking taking public transit, or driving, you should be represented,” Hollar said.

