Kay Road Elementary is teaching its students all about animals through hands-on experience

It has become a school-wide initiative as teachers have donated animals like ducks, chickens and goats. While a grant helped them get leopard geckos.

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia — This week we headed to Peach County, where some Kay Road Elementary School students aren't just learning about mammals and vertebrates through textbooks, but some creatures live on the school property.

"It's like having a joyful time but also being scared that if you mess it up, something bad is going to happen," says a 5th grader

In the Kay Road elementary science lab, students rely on more than just books and general instruction to learn.

They get hands-on experience with a curriculum about animals, especially vertebrates.

It's something 5th grader Casen Augsburger says can be difficult, but like the saying goes, with big risks come great rewards.

"It's very hard and challenging, but you can succeed," says Augsburger.

"Part of our 5th grade standards are we have to be able to classify vertebrates with birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and fish," says teacher Kimberly Barkemeyer.

Barkemeyer's 5th-grade teacher says they were able to bring leopard geckos through a grant.

Then the whole school got involved. Some teachers donated animals, which helped 5th graders learn about ducks, chickens, goats, and geckos hands-on without just depending on typical classroom instruction.

"We're setting them apart by giving them these new experiences because that's what kids need," says Barkemeyer.