Lakeview Primary gets some needed upgrades as Baldwin County heads back to school

Part of the new renovations include easier access around the playground for special education students.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — This year, students, faculty and staff at Lakeview Primary School will be walking in to a school that underwent some new renovations.

"We're real excited at Lakeview Primary due to the E-SPLOST tax payers dollars, we are getting a face lift," Lakeview Primary principal Tracy Clark said.

A face lift with an extensive list.

"All of our classrooms have been painted; they all have an accent wall. Teachers are getting new technology. We have new things on the playground. Our gym and cafeteria are getting spruced up. Our restrooms have gotten a really big makeover," Clark said.

Part of that list includes easier access around the playground for special education students.

"There were a couple of teachers that were emotional about it because their children in her classroom have wheelchairs. They were going over the bumpy ground and there was no way for them to get to the pavilion without getting bumpy. Now they have a smooth ride," Clark said.

A better ride not only outside the building, but also inside. A ride that has teachers ready to ride out the rest of a smooth school year.

Clark said due to supply and demand issues there are still projects they will be working on. They expect to be done with the projects by January.