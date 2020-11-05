LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — As part of our 'Great Grads' series, we're highlighting some stellar students in the Central Georgia community.

De'Asia Lowther started playing sports when she was 4-years-old and found out quickly that softball was her true passion.

Now, her hard work both in the classroom and on the field are opening new opportunities after she graduates from East Laurens High School.

"I have to do something on my part to actually push my team to do better, that's what I can say that I can take from. It really just motivates me to go even harder," she said.

Lowther grew up in Dublin with parents, who are both teachers and coaches, so sports were always in her blood.

"I started, maybe when I was four, but I really got into it when I was 10, and I was like I'm ready to start playing seriously," Lowther said.

She came to East Laurens High in the 10th grade. The move wasn't easy, but the support from her teammates helped.

"It has been a roller coaster, being that shy little girl from Dublin that didn't really know anybody, that didn't really talk to anybody, and then when I came to East Dublin and came to East Laurens it kind of changed. I became more outgoing, and I spoke to people a lot more," she said.

Her parents emphasized the importance of being a student first. She maintained a 3.7 GPA while playing basketball, running track and being the captain of her softball team.

"Softball taught me how to be a leader and to go for whatever I want to do and whatever I want to be. Without softball and without playing sports, I wouldn't be here. I wouldn't be the person I am today," she said.

She's taking her talents to the next level with a full-ride softball scholarship to South Carolina State University.

"To know that my parents don't have to have that crutch on their shoulder, it just feels good that I've worked hard enough to have that," she said.

East Laurens High's softball season is during the fall, so Lowther got to finish her senior season before the COVID-19 closings, all while being coached by her mom.

Lowther earned the team's MVP title, All-State honorable mention recognition and the Regional Player of the Year Award.

