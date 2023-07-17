List: Back to School bashes and giveaways in Central Georgia

The start of school is right around the corner. Here are some events to get your kids ready to return.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — It is that time of year again as students around Central Georgia prepare to return to school. Because of that, various organizations, churches and school districts are hosting back-to-school events. 13WMAZ is compiling a list of various events in the area. If your event is not on the list, please send an email here with details.

Bibb County

Bibb Schools

The Bibb County School District PBIS Department is hosting a Back-to-School Bash Drive-Through Event on July 28 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex at 2851 Heath Road in Macon. The event's purpose is to decrease student absences during the first days of school. They will provide families with free school uniform shirts, school supplies and backpacks (while supplies last), free medical screenings, and much more to help remove barriers for families in Bibb County.

Global Church Back To School event

Global Church is hosting a drive-thru event for Back To School that will provide free school supplies to students in grades K-12. The event will go on while supplies last. Students must be present to receive the supplies.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Global Church parking lot at 600 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

Junior Justice League Project EPIC Back to School Bash.

The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office is hosting the Inaugural Junior Justice League Project EPIC Back to School Bash.

The event will be held on July 25 from 12-3 p.m. at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church at 3837 Houston Ave.

They will provide the following things at the event:

• 200 Backpacks for Students filled with supplies so students can return to school prepared,

• FREE Haircuts so students can return to school proud, and

• FREE Lunch, Sno-Cones, Face Painting, Games and a DJ so students can celebrate the end of summer and return to school with joy.

Greater Bellevue Baptist Church

They are hosting a school supply giveaway at 4041 Mumford Rd. in Macon from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Houston County

The 14th annual community-wide Back to School Bash will be held on July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at C.B. Watson Primary School, and drive-thrus will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Thomson Middle School and Perry High School. This event is for Houston County youth. There will be around 2,500 pre-filled backpacks that will be available to Houston County children while supplies last. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies, a county resource guide, and various community resources. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

The C.B. Watson location will be a walk-up event with school supplies, community resources and barbering services from CGTC, period supplies from Macon Periods Easier, vision and hearing screenings and more. The ones at Thomson and Perry will be drive-thru locations. All three locations will also provide a free lunch that must be eaten at the site.

Baldwin County School District's Back-to-School Bash

The event will be held on Friday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeview Academy. Students and families are invited to attend the outdoor party to celebrate the start of school. The following things will be included at the event.

Free food and drinks: Enjoy delicious refreshments and snacks provided at no cost.

Enjoy delicious refreshments and snacks provided at no cost. Free haircuts for kids: Professional hairstylists will be available to give free haircuts to children.

Professional hairstylists will be available to give free haircuts to children. Dental screening: Take advantage of the opportunity to receive a complimentary dental screening for your child.

Take advantage of the opportunity to receive a complimentary dental screening for your child. Resource booths: Explore various booths offering educational resources, information, and helpful materials for families.

Explore various booths offering educational resources, information, and helpful materials for families. Music and games: Groove to lively music and participate in exciting games throughout the event.

Monroe County

Monroe County Schools is hosting its annual Back to School Rally on July 29 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Monroe County Fine Arts Centers at 27 Brooklyn Ave. in Forsyth.