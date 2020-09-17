Local school districts handle COVID-19's effect on substitute teaching positions

Bibb, Peach, and Houston County Schools say they're seeing better numbers than they expected with filling substitute positions despite working in a pandemic

MACON, Ga. — Shannon Dotsikas with Peach County Schools says they usually have around 90 to 100 substitute teachers at the start of each school year.

"As of yesterday morning we have 88 substitutes and we are actually on boarding about four more today. We've got a good number in place," she said.

Mack Bullard from Bibb County Schools says they saw an increase in applications once they decided to start the year virtually.

"In terms of teachers, about 1,450 and with that 755 subs. That's about one sub per two teachers and that's pretty good," Bullard said.

Houston County Schools Deputy Superintendent Cynthia Flesher says they expected a slight drop over the summer when subs accept full time positions or other jobs.

"625 is about where we would be any given year in the past at this time of the year, but we would be steadily trying to build up. We'd like to have about 800 substitutes in our pool at any given time," Flesher said.

They adjusted their hiring and training so subs know the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"We've decided to open up our substitute hiring process all the time so we have an open substitute position all the time out there for vacancy for people to apply to," Flesher said.

"We give them some of the same information and guidelines that we've provided to our teachers. We make sure that they have the safety equipment that they need," Dotsikas said.

"Some of the same training that our teachers have, so that when they are called into the buildings, they'll already be familiar with the software," Bullard said.

All three systems are still looking to hire subs.