HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The four students rushed to area hospitals "unresponsive" on Friday after reportedly ingesting the date rape drug GHB have been released from the hospital, authorities confirmed.

"We are happy to report that all four juvenile females that were sent to area hospitals, due to ingesting a chemical drug at Locust Grove High School, have all been released from the hospital," Henry County Sheriff's Office Capt. Wendy Sanvidge said.

According to Henry County Schools spokesman John Hardin, one 15-year-old female student was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in connection with the medical emergency.

She has been charged with possession of GHB, possession of GHB with intent to distribute, reckless conduct and disruption of a public school. Authorities are not naming her because of her age.

Sanvidge said the case is still under investigation, but as of today, no other arrests have been made.

The female students, taken to two different hospitals, are 17, 15 and two 14 year olds. Three were transported by ambulance and one by helicopter.

Symptoms of GHB overdose include unconsciousness, seizures, slowed heart rate, greatly slowed breathing, lower body temperature, vomiting, nausea, coma and/or death. The DEA says it is addictive. Withdrawal symptoms include insomnia, anxiety, tremors, increased heart rate and blood pressure and psychotic thoughts.

The students "knowingly" ingested the "liquid-chemical substance" at around 8 a.m., officials said.

He said that all of the students experienced what someone described as "seizure-like" symptoms while they were in a classroom or hallway. He also said it happened at the same time.

