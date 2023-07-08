Macon high school receives a baby grand piano donated by local church

Here's what the principal thinks it will mean for his high school students.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon high school’s music program got a brand new addition thanks to a donation from a local church on Monday.

High Point Church over at 2963 Hollis Road donated a baby grand piano today for the Southwest High School Auditorium, and the piano had formerly been utilized at their church.

“I’m very honored to receive this,” Southwest High School Principal Bernard Young said. “This baby grand piano is beautiful, and I think it's really going to light up our stage and let our kids express themselves musically.”

Representatives from the church, school and Macon's Morning Music Club celebrated the new instrument at the high school.

With Monday’s installation, all six high school auditoriums now have a baby grand piano, and they are all from community donations.

