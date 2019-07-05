MACON, Ga. — It's National Teacher Day, and we're recognizing teachers who go above and beyond. At Windsor Academy in Macon, one teacher put faith into action to help her student during a difficult time.

It's a normal day for Maddie Treem, but this school year has been anything but normal.

Maddie has hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, also known as HLH. It's a rare immune disease found in children--so rare Maddie spent a lot of time in the hospital while doctors worked on that diagnosis.

"It's like a piece was missing while she was out," said her teacher, Mrs. Jackie Gladin.

RELATED: 'This is gonna be a lost catalyst for the motorcycle community:' Bikers lead 'Lil Man' funeral procession

In Gladin's class, it's like a big family.

"Most of these kids have been together since K4, K5," said Gladin.

Gladin made sure to touch base with Maddie by text or FaceTime, every single day. Treem's dad, Chris says staying connected helped Maddie stay positive.

"You could see the effect it had on her, from really close to giving up feeling, to a renewed energy that she had," Chris said.

After weeks in the hospital, Gladin decided to take it a step further, bringing Maddie's classmates for a surprise visit.

"That was the most special day, because although I was sick and had to get wheeled out, I got to feel a little normal," Maddie said.

Gladin says it was uplifting to see the kids interact with Maddie.

"They all got to bond and see and hug and laugh and giggle. So it was very nice to see," Gladin said.

RELATED: 'Jesus chose me for you' | Educators at same school are perfect match for kidney donation

Gladin says she doesn't deserve any extra credit, but Maddie's parents disagree. They believe support from Gladin and the Windsor community are a big part of why Maddie survived.

"Without them, we would have been lost," said Lori, Maddie's mom.

Gladin says faith and family are huge at Windsor.

"It makes me feel lucky to still be here today," Maddie said.