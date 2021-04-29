Macon's Cirrus Academy works with Starbase Robins for STEAM lessons

Students launched their own handmade rockets and learned about engineering design with a water balloon activity through an educational program out of Warner Robins.

MACON, Ga. — Many schools are putting a major focus on STEAM programs, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Cirrus Academy students are in the classroom working on fractions and equations from the experiment they did the day before.

It's part of the Starbase Robins program headed by Audra Hubbard.

"Starbase is a department of defense youth program that focuses on 5th graders and we teach STEM and there are over 70 Starbases throughout the United States and we are housed at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins," Hubbard said.

Tyreas Curry and Ida May Tucker, two 5th grade students, made straw rockets to learn about Newton's Law and did an engineering design project using water balloons.

"We learned how to fly rockets. We put it on a scale to see how far it goes, like how much meters," Curry said.

"We had to build a restraint around a water balloon so it wouldn't pop," Tucker said.

Normally, students go to the Museum of Aviation for Starbase lessons.

Cirrus Academy Instructional Technology Specialist Shiona Drummer says the instructors came to the school instead because of the pandemic.

"Starbase Robins was able to bring their services to us free of charge. They definitely believe in serving the community," Drummer said.

Curry and Tucker have had a blast with their experiments. They believe what they've learned in the Starbase program will help them in the future.

"When you grow up you'll know everything you need to about this stuff," Curry said.

"The instructors are really nice and it's really educational," Tucker said.

Usually, students would do the Starbase program one day a week at the museum of aviation for five weeks.

The instructors are doing half-day lessons inside the schools for four days.