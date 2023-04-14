'No limit to what we can do here': Macon's Stratford Academy hires first woman head of school

Dr. Rachel Adams was head of middle school a year ago, then interim head of school in October.

MACON, Ga. — Stratford Academy made history recently by promoting Rachel Adams to Head of School. Before the official title, she was already serving in an interim role. Her journey to this position started up north.

Rachel Adams was born in Canada and then moved to Florida. Unlike the students she oversees, her background was different from theirs.

"I went to Title I public schools and ended up going to junior college. College was not something discussed frequently in my home," Adams said.

While in college, she played volleyball and thought she wanted to coach college volleyball as a career. At the time, she thought she would never find herself in the classroom, but her health took a turn when she was 26 years old.

"I was on a recruiting visit in Tampa, Florida. The doctors called me in tears over the phone to tell me that the biopsy came back positive for the rarest form of cervical cancer, small cell neuroendocrine cancer of the cervix," Adams said.

She saw many doctors who told her she had six to 12 months to live. One doctor was determined to keep her on her feet. With motivation, she beat it, and says she's "very thankful to be here."

Stratford Academy is considered the oldest private school in middle Georgia. In September 1960, the school opened with just 117 students and 17 faculty members.

When the previous head of school decided to leave, Adams was approached to be the interim head of school. Someone in a high position is chosen by the Stratford Academy Board of Trustees. Board of Trustees Chair Sally Hatcher says she the perfect fit for the job.

"She is compassionate, she has the trust, the respect of her faculty, her staff, her administration," Hatcher said.

Her goals for the school align with the school's mission "to develop and grow a student’s mind." Adams wants to bring out the best in all the students.