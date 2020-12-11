"For our class to be the one with the highest graduation rate out of all the classes that have been here, it's just really an honor," a Mary Persons alum said.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Mary Persons class of 2020 had a 92.1% graduation rate. That is higher than last year's rate, which was 86.6%.

Trippe Moore helped make history.

"For our class to be the one with the highest graduation rate out of all the classes that have been here, it's just really an honor," Moore said.

Moore is a baseball player at Georgia State University pursuing a major in finance.

He says that Mary Persons prepared him to be where he is now.

"Not only athletically, but academically as well. For me, baseball obviously isn't going to last forever, but the lessons that I've learned at Mary Persons will carry me through my entire life," Moore said.

Moore says that it is no surprise that the class of 2020 had a high graduation rate. She says the class was hardworking in everything they did.

Principal Jim Finch agrees.

"For this class to be the class that actually put us over the 90% graduation rate and gave us our highest graduation rate, it didn't really come as a surprise," Finch said.

The Class of 2020 graduated during the pandemic, which brought challenges.

"That's a testament to the character of the Class of 2020. They buckled down, and they finished right," Finch said.