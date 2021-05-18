Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated students and staff at Mercer University

The university says they will verify who's received their vaccinations and who hasn't through school health records.

MACON, Ga. — Adam Penland is one of many Mercer students that received an email from the university Monday afternoon, saying that masks are no longer required for vaccinated students and staff members.

This decision follows recent changes in the CDC guidelines lifting mask requirements for fully-vaccinated people in most settings.

"I feel good about it. I feel like this is the first step for us to go back to what normal life was like before COVID," Penland said.

Penland says the mask update, might even inspire others to get vaccinated.

"This would be a great way for more students to go, "OK, I want to get vaccinated," if they haven't already so they don't have to worry about that in the fall," Penland said, but sophomore Harsh Singh says he thinks the university made this decision quickly.

"I think it's going to be a lot of 'wait and see.' I sincerely hope it works. I know a lot of us are fatigued by this mask-wearing. I kind of like the direction in which they're going, I just hope they stay proactive and make active changes if needed," Singh said.

Despite the timing of the decision, Singh says summer will be a good trial period for what is to come in the fall.

"The CDC's recommendation is based on science -- we rely on science and it's a very logical decision and I think it's good timing for that decision now," Kelly Reffitt, Mercer's vice provost, said.

She says she's confident in their decision to lift the mask requirement and that she's already seen many students and staff members get vaccinated on their campus.

"So as more people are vaccinated, they're ready to return to normal. This is just another step to returning to normalcy and it feels really good to people," Reffitt said.

Reffitt says that health science students and staff members in clinical settings still have to wear mask, even if vaccinated. Masks are also required in the student health center.