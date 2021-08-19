The DeKalb County School District said the policy at McNair High School went into effect starting Aug. 16.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — McNair High School in DeKalb County will no longer allow book bags, the district said, in a policy that went into effect earlier this week.

The DeKalb County School District confirmed the new policy was put in place after a student was caught with a gun in his book bag.

In a statement, the district said the safety of students and staff "remains a top priority."

The policy took effect on Monday, Aug. 16.

"McNair High School implemented a new book bag policy... to ensure a safe environment for all students and staff," a district statement said. "No book bags will be allowed at school."

The district will still allow McNair students a "small bag allowance" if they "need to carry personal/emergency items," the district said.