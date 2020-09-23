Mercer set aside space for students who test positive for COVID-19 to quarantine

Chief of Staff Larry Brumley says they have designated space on campus and booked rooms at a local hotel through November. for students who need to quarantine

MACON, Ga. — Mercer's Chief of Staff Larry Brumley says they've had 103 positive cases out of 4,200 tests before classes started back in person.

"We've had 220 positive cases out of those 6,100 positive tests, so we feel, in the midst of the pandemic with what's going on around us, that so far that we feel like we've been able to stay on top of it," he said.

Mercer is still enforcing face shield use and social distancing guidelines. They've also set aside space on campus and in a local hotel for students who need isolation.

"We have about 75 beds of isolation on campus and off campus and so far we have not come anywhere close to utilizing all of that. Yesterday we had 13 students in isolation. We have space for 75 in isolation. At the most we've had in isolation at one time is about 20," Brumley said.

They've booked about 60 rooms at the hotel through Nov. Brumley says they won't say where it is to protect students' privacy.

"They're nice accommodations I will say that, and we have a full time staff member who's there, living there so that we have someone to look after them. They're getting meals delivered. They're getting checked on by Mercer Medicine. So, we feel like we're taking good care of them," Brumley said.

Brumley says some students who tested positive chose to quarantine at home.

They've made decisions like limiting student activities to prevent the risk of exposure.

He says they meet daily to review the status of COVID-19 on campus.