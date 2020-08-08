Mercer University holds socially distant graduation ceremonies

Mercer distributed diplomas earlier this year and allowed students to have the option of returning to campus for an in-person event.

MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of students were recognized in Mercer University's Macon commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

The university held two of five graduation ceremonies at it's Macon campus in Hawkins Arena, according to Mercer's website.

The 9 a.m. commencement included graduates from the School of Business, School of Engineering, College of Education and College of Professional Advancement.

There was also a 3 p.m. ceremony there for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Music and College of Health Professions.

"Seating for each ceremony will be strictly limited, and a number of protocols, such as mandatory face-covering and social distancing, will be in place in accordance with federal and state public health guidelines for events during COVID-19," the website says.

Mercer Director of Media Relations Kyle Sears says each commencement included around 300 graduates.

The website says it's all "to recognize graduates following the postponement of ceremonies originally scheduled for May."

