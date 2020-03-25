MACON, Ga. — Warner Robins High student Jamye Thigpen was in the midst of making one of the biggest decisions of her life.

"I got accepted into Berry first, and I was so excited, and then I was like okay let me set up my college visit for that, and then four days later the UGA decisions came out, and I got accepted into UGA," Thigpen said.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"That's when everybody started talking about, 'Oh we're going to be out of school, we're closing down the colleges for now, everybody's going to be online classes,' and I was like, 'Okay this is going to make my decision 10 times harder,'" Thigpen said.

Many high school juniors and seniors visit colleges in the spring. Middle Georgia State Enrollment Management Vice President Jennifer Stenander says it's a prime time for recruitment.

"Our recruiters are in the high schools, with over a thousand students at each open house. We had 25 orientations planned, and five of those were already at capacity," Stenander said.

Although the campus may be closed, she says Middle Georgia State has everything available online.

"Students will be receiving emails. They will go through orientation online. They'll register for their classes, meet with their advisers. They can't come to us, so we're bringing campus to them," Stenander said.

She says prospective students who won't be able to take SAT tests until June can still apply to Middle Georgia State.

"You do not need SAT scores to apply for admission. That's not going to prevent you from being accepted," Stenander said.

Students can take a look at the campus through virtual tours and photos online.

Thigpen wants seniors to remember that these trying times won't last forever.

"The class of 2024 has a lot to offer in that everything will be okay in the end. We just have to be patient, and we have to be strong," Thigpen said.

Thigpen decided to attend UGA this summer, even without going on a college visit.

Stenander says so far, they haven't changed their move-in dates for students this summer and fall.

Middle Georgia State students can go on the admissions web page to contact their assigned recruiter for more information .

